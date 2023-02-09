More than 20 years later, “The ice Age” is still an animated classic, but its story could be radically different because of a dramatic alternate ending.

“The ice Age”, which hit theaters in 2002, not only made Blue Sky an iconic animation studio in the industry, but also launched one of the most famous, beloved and profitable franchises for Disney. Although the production company has already closed and Scrat finally got his nut after years of fighting, there is no doubt that Diego the saber-toothed tiger; Sid the sloth and Mamfred the mammoth will always be a lasting memory for millions of people. However, one of them was able to die in the first movie.

“Ice Age” was released in 2002. Photo: Disney.

The alternate ending of “Ice Age”

Now we can’t imagine a movie of “The ice Age” without Sid, Diego and Manfred, but Blue Sky had decided to eliminate one of these characters in an alternative ending to the first film, which, luckily for thousands, never saw the light of day. Who was the figure in question?

According to the specialized portal Screen Rant, the studio in charge of the film, one of the first to venture into computerized animation, was not entirely sure if its project was going to be well received by the public, much less if the story would give way. to a sequel.

So, with Sid and ‘Manny’ attempting to return a human child to their tribe, it was considered a noble sacrifice for the cause. That way, the person in charge of giving his life was Diego. Thus, after the encounter with the rest of the saber-tooth tigers on the Medio Pico mountain, the cat died as a result of his wounds.

Diego died in the alternative ending of “Ice Age”. Photo: Disney

Why was the original ending of “Ice Age” scrapped?

According to the aforementioned medium, Blue Sky did some audience tests with the original ending of “The ice Age”but the children burst into tears when Diego’s death was shown.

In such a context, the voice actor Denis Leary (Diego in fiction) warned the producers of the feature film of these reactions and the executives began to rewrite the script to save the beloved character and remove the dark and dramatic tone from the narrative.