Ice Age 4: plot, characters and streaming of the animated film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 7 October 2023, Ice Age 4 – Continents adrift, the fourth film of the exciting animated saga directed by Steve Martino and Mike Thurmeier, will be broadcast on Italia 1 in prime time. The film was released in theaters in 2012 and follows the new adventures of Sid and his friends. Below we see the plot and cast of the film.

Plot

While Scrat undauntedly tries to grab his precious acorn, he falls to the center of the Earth and causes a new catastrophe, continental drift. Manny is struggling with fatherhood and turns out to be overprotective towards Pesca who has entered the adolescent phase and wants to make friends with her peers. In the meantime, Sid finds his family, who assigns him an uncomfortable task, that of looking after his grandmother, who like him is considered a burden by the rest of the family. And, while Manny is busy scolding his daughter in front of everyone, the ice under his paws cracks and the mammoth suddenly finds himself in the middle of the sea, far from his daughter and his wife, and in the company of Diego, Sid and the granny. Intending to return to his family, Manny sets off but along the way he encounters a band of pirates led by Captain Guts.

Ice Age 4: characters and voice actors

There are many characters that populate Ice Age, a saga that expands the cast from chapter to chapter by introducing new animals. Below we see the Italian voice actors of the fourth film and their respective characters:

Filippo Timi: Manfred “Manny”

Claudio Bisio: Sid

Pino Teach: Diego

Roberta Lanfranchi: Ellie

Francesco Pezzulli: Crash

Lee Ryan: Eddie

Isabelle Adriani: Fishing

Cristina Noci: Granny

Francesco Pannofino: Captain Guts

Hong-hu Ada: Shira

Riccardo Scarafoni: Sguincio

Domitilla D’Amico: Gura

Gianfranco Miranda: Gandhali

Fabrizio Vidale: Pachi

Louis Morville: Louis

Marco Rasori: Gabièn

Andrea Mete: Ethan

Marina Tagliaferri: Eunice

Carmen Iovine: Katie

Alessio Cigliano: Milton

Monica Ward: Steffie

Sergio Di Giulio: Uncle Fungus

Roberto Ciufoli: Marshall

Elisa Carucci: Meghan

Domenico Crescentini: Ariscratle

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Ice Age 4 live on TV and streaming? The film, as already mentioned, will be broadcast on Saturday 7 October 2023 at 9.20pm on Italia 1. To follow the animated film live on television it is necessary to tune in to button 6 on the remote control. Anyone interested in following Ice Age 4 live streaming can access for free MediasetPlayafter registration.