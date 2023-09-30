Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs: plot, characters and film streaming

Tonight, Saturday 30 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs, a 2009 animated film directed by Carlos Saldanha, will be broadcast; produced by 20th Century Animation, in co-production with Blue Sky Studios, and distributed by 20th Century Fox. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Scrat the squirrel, intent on taking care of his beloved acorn, meets a beautiful little squirrel named Scrattina and immediately falls in love with her. Since the desires of both are aimed at the same acorn, a contest begins between the two. Initially Scrat has the upper hand, but Scrattina, crying, takes pity on him by having the acorn handed over and throwing his rival into a ravine.

Meanwhile, the mammoths Manny and Ellie are expecting their first child: Manny is very excited and has built a playground for the little one on the way, taking great care to remove all the obstacles that the puppy might encounter. The tiger Diego, meanwhile, is realizing that the quiet life he had led until then with his friends is making him lose the luster he once had. With Manny’s son on the way, Diego also begins to feel too much within the pack and decides to separate from his friends: attempts to convince Sid’s tiger are useless, and he therefore begins to look for a new family. Walking on a thin sheet of ice that breaks as he passes, Sid falls into an underground cave, where he finds three eggs. Seeing them unattended, the sloth decides to take them with him, brings them to the surface and gives them names: Gustuovo, Chiara and Tuorlino, not realizing that they are actually dinosaur eggs.

Realizing what is happening to Sid, Manny and Ellie try to convince the sloth to bring the eggs back to the place where they were found, convinced that the mother is looking for them. However, Sid decides not to abandon the eggs, eager to start a family and believing he is ready to become a parent. On that night the mother dinosaur screams from the ice hole in despair. That morning the eggs hatch: three baby dinosaurs emerge, who immediately prove to be troublemakers, but to whom Sid immediately becomes attached. Taking the role of “mother” very seriously, Sid tries to protect the little ones and give them good teachings.

Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs: the cast

We have seen the plot of Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs, but who are the characters and voice actors in the film? Below is the complete list:

Claudio Bisio: Sid

Leo Gullotta: Manfred “Manny”

Pino Teach: Diego

Roberta Lanfranchi: Ellie

Francesco Pezzulli: Crash

Lee Ryan: Eddie

Massimo Giuliani: Buck

Francesca Guadagno: Mother beaver

Guido Di Naccio: antelope

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 30 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.