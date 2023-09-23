Ice Age 2 – The Thaw: plot, voice actors and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown, a 2006 animated film, is the sequel to Ice Age (2002) and the second film of the saga. Created at Blue Sky Studios and produced by 20th Century Fox, the film was directed by Carlos Saldanha. But what is the plot? And who voices the various characters? Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

The mammoth Manfred, the sloth Sid and the smilodon tiger Diego live together with the other animals in a large valley surrounded by ice, where Sid has opened an amusement park. Quick Tony, a giant armadillo who earns his living as a traveling salesman, reveals to everyone that a great flood is about to occur which will flood the valley and will be the prelude to the end of the world. Initially no one believes him, but then Manny, Diego and Sid, during the rescue of the sloth who was about to throw himself from a high icy wall to show off and demonstrate his courage, observe the conditions of the ice surrounding the valley, noting that it is rapidly melting. In fact, the ice age seems to have ended and the heat that has taken over is melting the ice: the valley in which the animals live is actually a basin, which risks being filled by water.

Ice Age 2: the voice actors

We have seen the plot of Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown, but who are the Italian voice actors of the various characters? Below is the list:

Leo Gullotta: Manny

Claudio Bisio: Sid

Pino Teach: Diego

Roberta Lanfranchi: Ellie

Francesco Pezzulli: Crash

Lee Ryan: Eddie

Luigi Ferraro: Quick Tony

Ernesto Brancucci: Vulture

Edoardo Stoppacciaro: Stu

Alex Polidori: James

Cristina Noci: Mrs. Tapiro, mother Dyatrima

Renato Cecchetto: James’ father

Ilaria Latini: little vulture

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown on TV and live streaming? The animated film airs today – 23 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to see it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.