7 euros, but not only. Among the topics that the transport ministers of 12 European countries will discuss next Monday, there is also that of stop petrol and diesel from 2035. More precisely, the decision of Germany and a few other countries, including Italy, to request the exemption of synthetic fuels from the ban, a move that has led the European Union to postpone the decisive vote to a later date. At the discussion, which was convened by Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka, our government will be represented by Matteo Salvini.

Italy’s position does not change

“On Monday I will be in Strasbourg to meet colleagues from Germany, the Czech Republic and other European countries who have expressed doubts and opposition to the stop of traditional engines from 2035 – wrote the Italian Minister of Transport and Infrastructure on his official Facebook profile – The goals are clear: yes to environmental sustainability but with common sense, also placing economic and social sustainability at the centre. Protecting jobs and supporting the automotive supply chain is and will be fundamental for the future of Italy and Europe”. The Italian government does not seem willing to take any steps backwards: doubts and opposition to the provision tabled by the EU will be reaffirmed once again, blocked as said by the about-face a few days after Germany’s vote.

Sustainability, not just environmental

“Sustainability must be accompanied and not imposed by decree with fines, obligations and taxes – Salvini himself wrote two days ago, broadly tracing the new words spoken yesterday – For this reason, we will meet next week with various European countries to reiterate our opposition to the economic, social and industrial suicide of a total stop of combustion engines in favor of electric only. It takes common sense for the environment but also for workers and companies”. Meanwhile, the auto industry remains vigilant waiting to understand what will be born from the banks of the EU.