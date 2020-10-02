The Indian women’s cricket team has overtaken New Zealand to reach the third position in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) latest T20 World Rankings, while retaining its second position in the ODI rankings. According to the ICC statement, Australia (291 points) and England (280) occupy the first two places in the T20 rankings. India, who reached the final of the T20 World Cup this year, are in third place with 270 points. He is one point ahead of New Zealand (269).The latest ICC update 2016-17 results have been removed. Apart from this, a new ranking has been prepared by taking the results of 2017-18 and 2018-19 as 50 percent and 2019-20 results as 100 percent. The biggest improvement in the rankings has been done by Brazil, which has moved up 11 places to 72nd, up by 15 points, while Malaysia has slipped from 31st to 38th.

In the ODI rankings, India (121 points) and England (119) each lost 4–4 points but retained the second and third positions respectively. Six-time world champion Australia won 20 out of 21 ODIs at the time of rating ratings, giving him an advantage of 8 points and now has 160 points. His 39-point lead over second-ranked India is the highest in any format (male and female) of the game.

Australia, meanwhile, won 3–0 against India, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka and won the series 2–1 against England in 2017. South Africa (107) is fourth and has a 13-point lead over New Zealand (94). They are followed by West Indies (85), Pakistan (77), Bangladesh (61) and Sri Lanka (47).