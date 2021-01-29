In diplomacy too, patience has its limits. After years of waiting, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to directly investigate the separatist conflict in Sri Lanka. Clearly, to take the matter in hand while Colombo, which has never joined the ICC, has gone back countless times on its commitments in order to achieve reconciliation, the establishment of responsibilities and human rights. And therefore to the bringing to justice of those guilty of crimes against humanity against the Tamils. The UN, through the ICC, has the power to compel it.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 dead

Between 1972 and 2009, the conflict, which has its origins in British decolonization and the transfer of power to the Sinhalese majority, is said to have caused the deaths of 80,000 to 100,000 people. According to Michelle Bachelet, whose report will be reviewed in a month’s time, Sri Lanka’s failure to establish accountability has “Rooted in impunity” and “Exacerbated victims’ mistrust of the system”. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in charge of defense when government forces crushed the rebellion in a bloodbath, vowed during his campaign in 2019 that no military would be prosecuted. Sensing the tide, he set up last week a commission to investigate in six months the work of previous commissions, “Human rights violations” and the “Serious violations of international humanitarian law”. Experts had already concluded that the accusations against the army were credible and called for an investigation for war crimes that never saw the light of day.

At present, the government exercises a close watch on human rights and opposition activists. Michelle Bachelet’s report finally calls for targeted sanctions, “Such as the freezing of assets and the travel ban, against presumably suspected perpetrators” violations of rights, including Tamils.