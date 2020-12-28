The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named former Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith as the best Test cricketer of the decade. Yesterday i.e. on Sunday, the ICC also gave Smith a place in their Test team of this decade. Given Smith’s amazing performance in Test cricket, he has been awarded this award.

Steve Smith, ranked first in the current ICC Test rankings, scored 7040 Test runs at an average of 65.79 during the ICC Award period (1 January 2011 to 7 October 2020), including 26 centuries and 28 fifties. In view of these same figures of Smith, ICC has given him this award.

🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏 🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50

💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Know which player got which award-

Best Cricketer of the Decade Virat Kohli (India)

Best ODI Cricketer of the Decade Virat Kohli (India)

Best Test Cricketer of the Decade Steve Smith (Australia)

Best T20 Cricketer of the Decade Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Spirit of the cricket award MS Dhoni (India)

Best female cricketer of this decade- Alice Parry (Australia)

Best female T20 cricketer of this decade- Alice Parry (Australia)

Best Female ODI Cricketer of this decade- Alice Parry (Australia)

