The ICC on Monday announced former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the Best Spirit of Cricket Award of the decade while announcing the ICC Awards. He has been awarded this award for returning England batsman Ian Bell during a Test match in 2011 despite being run out. Dhoni was also made the captain of ICC’s best ODI and T20 team of the decade a day earlier.

🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏 The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Awards: ICC selected Virat Kohli as the best player of the decade, MS Dhoni also received special award

Talking about that match in 2011, Ian Bell was run out in a very interesting way. During that time, another batsman Eoin Morgan fired a shot and while taking a run to Bell felt that the ball had crossed the boundary, but Fielder had already stopped the ball. Bell was on the pitch going to the other side but Fielder threw the ball back and ran him out. The rules were bailed out by the umpires but Dhoni showed him the spirit of the game and gave him a chance to bat again. After this generosity of Dhoni, everyone praised him at that time.

Explain that Dhoni is the only captain in the world, under whose captaincy any country has captured all the three ICC titles (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy). India became the number one team for the first time in the India Test under the captaincy of Dhoni. In addition, under his captaincy, Chennai Super Kings have captured the title three times in the IPL. Dhani has also been the captain of the team that won the three-nation series in Australia for the first time.

Know what Virat Kohli said by receiving two big ICC Awards