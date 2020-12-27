Like the one-day International Cricket Council (ICC), in its T20 team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who won the World Cup twice in the Indian cricket team, has been selected as the captain of the team. India has the highest number of four players in this team. Apart from MS Dhoni, other Indians include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

In this team, India’s Dhundhar opening batsman Rohit Sharma and West Indies veteran Chris Gayle have got an opener place. At number three, current captain Aaron Finch is present in Australia’s limited over cricket. Captain Virat Kohli, the captain of Team India has been placed in fourth place in this playing XI.

The other batsmen included in the team include AB de Villiers of South Africa, Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Kieron Pollard of the West Indies. Talking about the bowling department, it includes the names of Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan besides Jasprit Bumrah.

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jaspreet Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.