The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared its best ODI team of this decade. The ICC has selected MS Dhoni, who won the ODI World Cup after 28 years of the Indian cricket team in 2011, as the captain of his ODI team of this decade. In this ICC team, apart from Dhoni, current Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have scored five centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup have also got a place.

ICC handed over opening to Warner and Rohit

The International Cricket Council has assigned the opening responsibility of its best ODI team of this decade to Australia’s explosive batsman David Warner and Indian team opener Rohit Sharma. Apart from this, the ICC has selected Indian captain Virat Kohli for number three.

The ICC has replaced AB de Villiers of South Africa at number four, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh at number five and former Indian captain MS Dhoni at number six. Dhoni will lead this team and will play the role of wicketkeeper. Apart from this, the ICC has replaced the current all-rounder Ben Stokes at number seven.

In this ICC team, South Africa’s Imran Tahir will be the lead spinner. At the same time, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play the role of the second spinner. At the same time, the responsibility of fast bowling has been given to Mitchell Starc of Australia, Trent Boult of New Zealand and Lasith Malinga, the great fast bowler of Sri Lanka.

ICC’s ODI team of the decade: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain-wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

