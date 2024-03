International court denied Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship's argument that no crimes against humanity occurred in Venezuela, only isolated incidents that are already being investigated in the country | Photo: EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected this Friday (1st) Caracas' arguments against resuming the investigation into the alleged practice of crimes against humanity in Venezuela and authorized the court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, to continue the investigations as part of the case opened in November 2021.

The ICC Appeals Chamber decided to reject the appeal presented by the government of Nicolás Maduro, which claimed in November last year that crimes against humanity “never occurred” in Venezuela, but rather “a handful of incidents” that Caracas is already investigating in the national courts, which would not need to be done by international justice.

In June 2023, the Preliminary Questioning Room had authorized the prosecutor to resume his investigation, considering that the “internal criminal proceedings” in Caracas “do not sufficiently reflect the scope” of the case and there are “inexplicable periods of inactivity”.

The ICC decision was celebrated by human rights NGOs and the opposition in Venezuela. Oscar Murillo, general coordinator of the NGO Provea, told the website Efecto Cocuyo that the international court's decision “confirms the lack of will of the Venezuelan authorities to investigate the cases presented”.

“There is a very strong call for the prosecutor’s office to advance the investigation of those allegedly responsible for the crimes and open a case. The prosecutor has a clear path to investigate,” said Murillo.

Juan Pablo Guanipa, leader of the opposition party Primero Justicia (PJ), commented on the ICC decision in a post on X.

“The International Criminal Court has decided: the investigation will continue and Chavismo cannot do anything to stop it. For the first time in their history, they will face a serious judicial investigation. There they cannot buy judges, threaten witnesses or arrest investigators. The ICC’s message to the regime is clear: crimes against humanity do not expire”, he celebrated. (With EFE Agency)