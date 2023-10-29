The Attorney General of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Ahmad Khanwished this Sunday “to be able to enter Gaza” and go to Israel to carry out investigations into the attack by the Islamist group Hamas on October 7 and the subsequent massive Israeli military response against the Gaza Strip.

“I am very hopeful that I will be able to enter Gaza and go to Israel on this particular mission,” Khan said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). from the Egyptian side of the Rafah Passwhich connects the Palestinian enclave with the Sinai and is the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid has so far accessed Gaza.

The ICC prosecutor, who is at the gates of the border crossing, said he could see Gaza but that his team “could not get closer” and stated that “these are some of the most tragic days.”

“We have active investigations underway in relation to the crimes allegedly committed in Israel on October 7 and also in relation to Gaza and the West Bank,” Khan announced, adding that “this is a moment of objectivity, of silent reflection.”

Likewise, he indicated that they are investigating the situation in Palestine and “the events in Israel and the accusations that Palestinian nationals have also committed crimes.” Khan said without referring to the Islamist group Hamas.



“We need cooperation, we need assistance,” urged the ICC prosecutor, who asked to be able to “see the evidence, investigate incriminating and exculpatory evidence equally.”

“And, above all, underline at this time the fact that there should be no impediment for humanitarian aid supplies to reach children, women and men, to civilians, who are innocent,” he noted.

In this sense, he added that civilians are protected by international law, which can “even give rise to criminal liability when these rights are restricted under the Rome Statute”, the founding treaty of the ICC.



Since 2021, the ICC has been investigating alleged war crimes perpetrated in the territories occupied by Israel (the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza), committed by both the Israeli Army and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.

Palestine ratified the Rome Statute in 2015, but Israel, which has called the investigation “scandalous” and “anti-Semitic”, is not part of the court nor does it accept its jurisdiction.

Palestine has turned to international courts to try to stop Israel’s “war of revenge” in the Gaza Strip, accused Tel Aviv of committing crimes including “ethnic cleansing” and “symptoms of genocide”, and demanded a ceasefire. “essential” for humanitarian aid access.

