The International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as the best cricketer of the decade. In view of Kohli’s amazing performance in all three formats in this decade, the ICC has given him the Sir Garfield Sobers Award i.e. ‘Best Cricketer of the Decade’.

During this ICC Awards period, Kohli was the highest run-scorer in international cricket. With this, he also scored the most centuries and the most fifties in this period. In this decade, 20,396 runs were scored by Kohli’s bat, which included 66 centuries and 94 half-centuries.

The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade ???? ???? Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396

???? Most hundreds: 66

???? Most fifties: 94

???? ️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97

???? 2011 @cricketworldcup champion pic.twitter.com/lw0wTNlzGi – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Earlier, the ICC selected Kohli as the best ODI cricketer of the decade. Kohli has been the only cricketer in ODI cricket in this decade to have scored more than 10,000 runs. At the same time, on Sunday, ie, the ICC gave Virat Kohli a place in the teams of all three formats of this decade. Apart from this, the ICC also made Kohli the captain of the Test team of this decade.

