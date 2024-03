Sergei Kobylash (right), commander of the Aerospace Force's long-range aviation, was one of those reported | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants this Tuesday (5) against two important Russian military commanders, Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to a statement from the court, the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber 2 identified crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. Kobylash, lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces, is commander of the long-range aviation of the Aerospace Force and Sokolov , admiral of the Russian Navy, was the commander of the Black Sea Fleet until last month.

The ICC accuses them of having committed the war crimes of directing attacks on civilian targets and causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian property, in addition to crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute.

The court cited the attacks, under the command of both, that were carried out against the Ukrainian electrical infrastructure in the period mentioned.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, celebrated the issuance of the arrest warrants. “Every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served. Every perpetrator of such crimes must know that they will be held accountable,” he wrote in X.

Last year, the ICC had already ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian minors to Russia since the beginning of the invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022. However, Moscow does not recognize the court's jurisdiction because he withdrew his signature from the Rome Statute, which created the ICC, in 2016.