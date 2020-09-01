Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the batsmen’s ICC ODI rankings, while England’s Johnny Bairstow managed to make it to the top 10 due to his brilliant performance against Australia in the recently concluded white ball series. Kohli (871 points) and vice-captain Rohit Sharma (855 points, second ranking) have not been playing cricket for some time due to the break caused by Kovid-19 but they have retained their place in the rankings.

Bairstow added a total of 196 runs in the series and in the final match, he hit 112 off 126 balls to re-enter the top 10. Yerkshire’s 30-year-old Bairstow reached ninth place in October 2018 and is now 23 points off his career-best rating of 777. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carry have also gained in the rankings thanks to centuries.

Maxwell jumped five places to joint 26th while Carrie jumped 11 places to a career-best 28th position. England all-rounder Chris Woakes is the highest ranked player in the bowlers’ rankings. He moved up three places to a career-best fourth position.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult and India’s Jaspreet Bumrah are in the top two positions. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has returned to the top 10 for the first time in two years, moving from 15th to eighth place. Five-time world champion Australia scored 20 points in the first series of the Super League.