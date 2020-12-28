The International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as the best ODI cricketer of the decade. Kohli has been the only cricketer in ODI cricket in this decade to have scored more than 10,000 runs. Yesterday i.e. on Sunday, the ICC gave Virat Kohli a place in the teams of all three formats of this decade. Apart from this, the ICC also made Kohli the captain of the Test team of this decade.

Virat Kohli’s performance in this decade has been amazing. In ODI cricket, he has scored the most runs, most centuries and most fifties in this decade. In this decade, Kohli’s bat has yielded 39 centuries and 48 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has also caught 122 catches.

???????? VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade ???????? ???? Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

???? 39 centuries, 48 ​​fifties

???? ️ 61.83 average

✊ 112 catches A run machine ???????? pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Earlier yesterday, on Sunday, the ICC announced the Test, ODI and T20 teams of this decade. The ICC handed over the captaincy of the Test team of this decade to Virat Kohli, while the captain of the ODI and T20 team was made to MS Dhoni. However, Virat Kohli was the only cricketer to be named by the ICC in all three formats of this decade.

India’s Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin got a place in the ICC Test Team of this decade. At the same time, the ICC included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the ODI team. Apart from this, the ICC gave place to four Indian players in the T20 team of this decade. These include the names of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Jaspreet Bumrah.

ICC Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Steward Broad and James Anderson.

ICC ODI team of the decade: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain-wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

ICC T20 team of this decade- Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain-wicketkeeper), Kiran Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jaspreet Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

