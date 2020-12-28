The ICC announced the best T20, Test and ODI teams of the decade. In all three formats, the captain’s power remains intact. Along with this, Kohli has been awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award of this decade by the ICC Men ODI Cricketer of the Decade. The award is given to the best player of the decade who made his mark in every format.Captain Kohli has written a sentimental letter after being elected the best player of the decade. He has also shared this letter on social media. Kohli wrote in this letter, ‘I want to thank my family, my coach, my friends and all those who stood by me in every situation.’ Along with this, he wrote that I also want to thank the BCCI who gave me the opportunity to represent India.

Captain Kohli further writes that I also want to thank the ICC, who nominated me for this award, and thank all those who voted for me. He said that after traveling here, I feel that if you are on your own and you play any game with the right intention, then no dream is so big that it cannot be fulfilled. He said that by being positive, keep moving forward with confidence, all your dreams will be fulfilled.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is rocking in international cricket. He is scoring runs in every format. Especially in ODI international cricket, his bat is speaking fiercely. Kohli’s form in ODIs is such that he has come very close to the records of Sachin Tendulkar. On the other hand, MS Dhoni has received the Spirit of Cricket award.

The International Cricket Council on Monday named Kohli’s achievements as the best ODI men’s cricket of the decade. The ICC tweeted, ‘Virat Kohli is the ICC male cricketer of the decade. He is the only cricketer to have scored more than 10,000 ODI runs, 39 centuries and 48 half-centuries, scoring at an average of 61.83 and catching 112 catches.