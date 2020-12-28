A day earlier, the ICC announced the best ODI, Test and T20 teams of the decade. Team India players in the format itself was burning. But Indian captain Virat Kohli is the only player to be named in all three formats. That is, he is such a cricketer of world cricket who is a hit in every format. Australian batsman David Warner has congratulated him in a different way.David Warner has posted a video on social media. This video is becoming very viral. In this video, Warner is seen to be cast in the color of Captain Kohli. Virat Kohli has been awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the best male cricketer of the decade by the ICC.

Put your face in the video

Warner has put his face on Kohli’s face. While sharing this video, Warner has also written an amazing caption. Warner wrote, ‘No one will recognize this Player of Decade. Congratulations to Virat Kohli. ‘ Australian veteran Warner has also been included in the ICC’s ODI and Test team of the decade.

