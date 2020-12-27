The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its best T20 team of this decade. The ICC has selected former Indian captain MS Dhoni as the captain of its men’s T20 team of this decade. Apart from Dhoni, current Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have also got a place in this ICC team.

Rohit and Gayle submitted opening

The International Cricket Council has entrusted the opening responsibility of Rohit Sharma and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle in their best T20 team of this decade. Apart from this, ICC has selected Australia’s limited-over captain Aaron Finch for number three.

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! 4 A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 – ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

The ICC has replaced current Indian captain Virat Kohli at number four. Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. After this, AB de Villiers of South Africa at number five and Australia’s explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell at number six have been selected.

The ICC has selected former India captain MS Dhoni at number seven and Limited Over Captain Kieran Pollard of West Indies at number eight. On the other hand, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the only spinner in this team. Surprisingly, the ICC has named only two fast bowlers in its T20 squad of this decade in the form of Jaspreet Bumrah of India and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.

ICC’s T20 team of this decade Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain-wicketkeeper), Kiran Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

