Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that his board wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to play its players for the T-20 World Cup to be held in India in October next year. And give assurance by January 2021 on the visas of officers. The PCB CEO also confirmed that there is no possibility of an India-Pak bilateral series in the ‘near future’ and that it will not be included in the upcoming Future Tour Program (FTP) starting in 2023. India will host the T20 World Cup in October.In view of the strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, the PCB has sought assurances from the ICC that they will settle the visa process of their players and support staff. Khan told PTI-language, ‘This is a matter of ICC. We have discussed our concerns. There is a ‘Host Agreement’ which clearly states that the host country (in this case India) has to provide visas and accommodation for the teams participating in the T20 World Cup and Pakistan is one of them. ‘

BCCI is in touch with ICC

“We have sought assurance from the ICC on the players’ visas and the ICC is now in touch with the BCCI on this issue as the necessary instructions and confirmation will be received from their government,” he said. He made it clear that a time limit would be necessary for such work.

PCB hopes to get visa

He said, ‘We have asked for a deadline of December-January, we believe this is right. We are expecting a response from the ICC on whether our players and officials will get visas to participate in the tournament. He said, “If the visa is not granted, like any other country, we would also expect the ICC to approach India and the Government of India through the BCCI to resolve this.”

Under current circumstances, both countries will not play bilateral series

The participation of Pakistan’s athletes in global events held in India has always been a controversial subject. Last year, Pakistani shooters could not get a visa for a World Cup in Delhi, leading to much controversy later. Like the former officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Khan also believes that under the current circumstances, the two countries will not play a bilateral series. He said, ‘I think we should be realistic about the bilateral series between India and Pakistan. The BCCI will have to seek the permission of the Government of India before playing against Pakistan in domestic, Pakistan and even neutral places.

Sad for fans

He said, ‘I think both countries have to play a lot of cricket against other countries. However, it is sad for the fans and players of both the countries that India and Pakistan will not play bilateral series in the near future. The PCB CEO said, “If the Indian government’s outlook and circumstances do not change, there will be no plan for a bilateral series between the two countries in the next FTP (2023-31).”

Khan did not comment on the deadlock over the post of ICC president, but made it clear that contrary to popular belief, there is no difference between the BCCI and the PCB on the global stage. There is a perception that PCB will oppose any candidate that BCCI will support. He said, ‘I am not aware that there is a dispute between the BCI and the PCB regarding the voting. However, it is an issue between BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and PCB President Ehsan Mani. I have no information or information about this. ‘