The International Criminal Court (ICC) denied on Thursday (20) a request by Venezuela to suspend investigations against the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro for human rights violations until a final decision is taken on the appeal of the Venezuelan government that tries to annul the process.

At the end of June, the ICC had authorized prosecutor Karim Khan to resume investigations into crimes against humanity that occurred in Venezuela.

In the decision of the Chamber of Appeals of the court in The Hague, to which the Infobae website had access, the three arguments presented by the Chavista regime for suspensive effect were denied.

To the first argument, that the resumption of investigations would bring “irreversible consequences” to a memorandum of understanding signed between the Maduro government and the ICC prosecutor’s office, the Chamber of Appeals responded that it was not demonstrated what those consequences would be and that Khan committed to maintaining the cooperation and technical assistance agreement with the Venezuelan State.

The second argument was that the prosecution’s resumption of the investigation would “frustrate” the government’s defense, whose arguments will be presented in writing by August 14, that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the case and that, again, “irreversible consequences” could occur if investigative activities were carried out before a final court decision on the matter. Again, the Chamber of Appeals held that the Maduro dictatorship failed to demonstrate what those consequences would be.

Finally, the chamber refuted the argument that the investigations could “retraumatize the victims”, a topic on which the government of Venezuela only “speculated” in the request for suspensive effect, without demonstrating consequences “that would be very difficult to correct and could be irreversible”, pointed out the judges.

In a note published by the website Efecto Cocuyo, the Venezuelan human rights NGO Provea celebrated the denial of suspensive effect.

“This decision is similar to that taken by the judges in the situation in the Philippines, where they also refused to suspend the prosecutor’s investigative powers. The important thing is that the prosecution will continue to investigate crimes against humanity in Venezuela. The government tried to block the investigative activities of the prosecutor, arguing that they would violate the memorandum of understanding, when it comes to two different powers of the prosecution of the ICC: investigative powers and functions of cooperation and technical assistance”, argued the organization.