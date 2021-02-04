The International Criminal Court (ICC) found Dominic Ongwen, a former child soldier and former commander of the rebel group the Lord’s Resistance Army, guilty of 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity, including kidnappings, torture, rape, forced recruitment and murders. The former leader of the extremist movement that sowed terror against civilians in northern Uganda faces a possible life sentence.

It was nearly two decades of terror that the victims of Dominic Ongwen had to endure. Although the rape, sexual slavery, torture, kidnapping, murder, including children, and recruitment of minors left indelible marks on thousands of people in Uganda, the international justice condemned the former child soldier and is preparing to leave him in prison for his many crimes.

Wearing a tie and unperturbed, the former commander of the guerrilla group calling itself the Lord’s Resistance Army (ERS) heard in court the verdict that required about two hours to narrate the heinous crimes he committed. After the diligence, he was found guilty of 61 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Dominic Ongwen has been found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of a series of crimes committed in the context of the four specific attacks on the Pajule, Odek, Lukodi and Abok camps for internally displaced persons,” said the Criminal Court judge International, Bertram Schmitt, referring to refugee camps in northern Uganda, which were allegedly defended by the country’s Army.

First verdict of the ICC for forced pregnancy

The ruling against Ongwen included the first International Criminal Court ruling for forced pregnancy due to atrocities committed against at least seven women. Between 2002 and 2005, they were forced to be the “alleged wives” of the former member of the guerrilla group and two gave birth to children, which led to the historic conviction for that charge.

“As a result of the sexual and physical violence and the living conditions to which they were subjected, the abducted women and girls suffered severe physical and mental pain, hardly imaginable,” said Judge Schmitt.

Under Ongwen’s command, the rebels forced dozens of abducted mothers to abandon their crying babies in the bush to force them to carry looted goods. Among the heartbreaking stories, the court said a two-month-old boy was thrown into a garbage pit.

A group of women listens on the radio to the verdict of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the former commander of the rebel group and self-styled, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Dominic Ongwen. In Lukodi, Uganda, on February 4, 2021. © AFP / Sumy Sadurny

The defense tried to justify that Ongwen was a victim for having been forcibly recruited by the aforementioned rebel group when he was a nine-year-old boy, for which he would have suffered psychological damage. However, the judges dismissed that approach, stating that the man acted independently.

“The chamber is aware that he suffered greatly (…) However, this case deals with crimes committed by Dominic Ongwen as a responsible adult and commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army. The chamber found no evidence for the defense claim that suffered from a mental illness or committed the crimes under duress, “Schmitt replied.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointed out that this case represents an important event in the achievement of Justice for the victims of the so-called Lord’s Resistance Army.

“It is a milestone as the first and only ERS case to reach a verdict anywhere in the world,” said Elise Keppler, associate director of HRW’s International Justice Program.

According to the United Nations, the LRA killed more than 100,000 people and kidnapped 60,000 children in a campaign of violence to establish a state supposedly based on the ten commandments of the Bible, which spread to three other African nations: Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

A hearing that is scheduled for mid-April will consider a possible sentence, which could be up to life in prison. A decision is expected later this year.

Ongwen’s legal team still has the possibility to file an appeal for the man who has been in the ICC detention center since January 2015.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE