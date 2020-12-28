The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. Dhoni has been unanimously selected by fans to recall England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run-out in the 2011 Nottingham Test. Earlier yesterday or on Sunday, the ICC selected Dhoni as the captain of ODI and T20 team of this decade.

For your information, let us know that when England batsman Eoin Morgan played a shot on the leg side in the 2011 Nottingham Test, Morgan and Ian Bell, who were batting at the other end, felt that the ball had crossed the boundary and it was in the middle of the pitch. Started talking with other batsmen. Even Ishant Sharma, who was fielding, felt that the ball had touched the boundary rope. After this, when Ishant bowled the ball to Dhoni, Dhoni scattered the gills and appealed for the out.

After this, when the third umpire watched the TV replays, it was found that the ball had not touched the boundary rope. After this, the umpire called Ben out. But Dhoni, keeping the spirit of the game, recalled Bell and gave him a chance to play again. Bell was batting for 137 at that time.

🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏 The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

For your information, let us know that on Sunday i.e. on Sunday, the ICC had selected former Indian captain MS Dhoni as captain of their ODI and T20 team of this decade. Dhoni won India ODI World Cup in 2011 after 28 years. Apart from this, he is the only captain in the world to win all the ICC titles. He has won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 ICC Champion Trophy to India under his captaincy.

Also read-

ICC selected Virat Kohli as the best ODI cricketer of the decade