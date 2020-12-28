ICC Awards: Australia women’s cricket team all-rounder Alice Parry has been named the ICC’s best female ODI and T20 cricketer of the decade. In addition to these two awards, the ICC has also honored the Rachel Heheo Flint Award. According to a statement issued by the ICC, Parry has scored a total of 4349 runs in all formats of international cricket during the ICC Award period and during this time he has also scored four centuries. Apart from this, he has also taken 213 wickets, which are more wickets than any player.

Parry has been a part of the Australian team winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup four times in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. In addition, she was also part of the Australian women’s cricket team that won the 50-over World Cup in 2013.

✔️ ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade

✔️ ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade

✔️ Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade The inimitable Ellyse Perry reacts to sweeping the #ICCAwards ???? pic.twitter.com/cDZzJO0vwE – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Parry had received the Rachel Heheo Flint Award in 2017 and 2019 as well and this time too she has been honored with this award. In addition to the Flint Award, she has also been voted the ICC’s best female ODI cricketer and best female T20 cricketer of the decade.

Apart from Australian all-rounder Parry, Scotland women’s cricket team player Catherine Bryce has been voted the best female associates cricketer of the decade. During the ICC Award period, Bryce has scored at an average of 50 with the bat while bowling at an average of 9.93.

Bryce said on Twitter, “It is truly an honor for me to win this award. Thank you all for this support. This award is dedicated to all the women who have played for Scotland before me and who have played in global tournaments. I have contributed to Scotland cricket. “

