Tuesday, June 27, 2023
ICC authorizes the resumption of the investigation for crimes against humanity in Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World
0
ICC authorizes the resumption of the investigation for crimes against humanity in Venezuela

Karim Khan, ICC prosecutor

Karim Khan, ICC prosecutor.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo/El Tiempo

Karim Khan, ICC prosecutor.

According to the ICC, the internal investigations in Caracas “do not reflect the scope of the case.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorized this Tuesday prosecutor Karim Khan to resume his investigation into the alleged commission of crimes against humanity in Venezuela, considering that the “internal criminal proceedings” in Caracas “do not sufficiently reflect the scope” of the case and there are “inexplicable periods of inactivity.”

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber noted that the focus of internal investigations “appears to be generally on direct and/or lower-level perpetrators” and considered that “limited investigative measures have been taken and that, in many cases, there appear to be periods of unexplained investigative inactivity.”

Although he sees that Venezuela is taking “some investigative measures,” he considers that “its internal criminal proceedings do not sufficiently reflect the scope of the investigation” as a whole, especially with regard to crimes of persecution and of a sexual nature.

See also  World War II bomb detonation in Italy

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

Recommended

