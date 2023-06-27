ICC authorizes the resumption of the investigation for crimes against humanity in Venezuela

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorized this Tuesday prosecutor Karim Khan to resume his investigation into the alleged commission of crimes against humanity in Venezuela, considering that the “internal criminal proceedings” in Caracas “do not sufficiently reflect the scope” of the case and there are “inexplicable periods of inactivity.”

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber noted that the focus of internal investigations “appears to be generally on direct and/or lower-level perpetrators” and considered that “limited investigative measures have been taken and that, in many cases, there appear to be periods of unexplained investigative inactivity.”

Although he sees that Venezuela is taking “some investigative measures,” he considers that “its internal criminal proceedings do not sufficiently reflect the scope of the investigation” as a whole, especially with regard to crimes of persecution and of a sexual nature.

