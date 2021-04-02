The International Criminal Court (ICC) welcomes the decision of the United States to lift the sanctions imposed on the staff of the instance.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden lifted sanctions against ICC employees imposed by the previous administration.

“The International Criminal Court welcomes the US administration’s decision to repeal Executive Order 13928, which lifts sanctions and visa restrictions on employees,” a statement said on Twitter on Friday, April 2.

In September 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on two ICC officials – Prosecutor Fatou Bensuda and Head of Jurisdiction, Complementarity, and Cooperation Fakiso Mochochoko.

It was noted that these persons have been accusing American soldiers of war crimes in Afghanistan for a long time, conducting a corresponding investigation.

In June, the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed a decree on sanctions against persons associated with ICC investigations of the activities of military and other employees in the United States, accusing the international structure of biased investigations and corruption, as well as suspecting it of influence from Russia.