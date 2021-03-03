The International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC) announced on March 3 that it will open a formal investigation for war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Both the Israeli military forces and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, will be under investigation. The Israeli government rejected the measure as a “political decision”, while the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) welcomed the news and offered to cooperate during the investigations.

Green light for international Justice to investigate war crimes denounced by Palestinians in their territories for decades.

After last February 5, the judges of the International Criminal Court ratified that the court has jurisdiction to try these crimes in the territories occupied by Israel, this Wednesday, March 3, the prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced that they will open a formal investigation of the case.

“The decision to open an investigation followed a thorough preliminary examination by my office that lasted about five years (…) In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides, “said prosecutor Bensouda through a statement.

The magistrate has already identified as possible perpetrators of the crimes both the Israel Defense Forces, as well as Palestinian armed groups such as Hamas.

The next step will be to determine whether the Israeli or Palestinian authorities have investigations of their own and to evaluate them.

“War crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip,” Bensouda had warned in December 2019.

The Israeli government criticized in the last hours the announcement of opening a formal investigation. His Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, said that “the decision to open an investigation against Israel is an exception to the court’s mandate and a loss of resources from the international community by a partial institution that has lost all legitimacy.”

1/3

The decision by the ICC chief prosecutor to open an investigation is an act of moral and legal bankruptcy.

It is a political decision that turns the court into a tool in the hands of extremists who back terrorist organizations and antisemitic bodies. – גבי אשכנזי – Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) March 3, 2021

The main facts to be investigated

According to a recent report by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office, among the matters that will be the subject of formal investigation are the so-called Marches of Return, the massive demonstrations in the Gaza Strip in March 2018, in which the Israeli forces used “non-media. lethal and lethal “against the Palestinians, causing” the death of more than 200 people, including more than 40 children, and thousands of injuries, “according to a preliminary report from the court based in The Hague.

File- Israeli soldiers fire tear gas from the Israeli side of the border between their country and Gaza, as Palestinians protest on the other side of the border, on March 30, 2018. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

They will also try to clarify the launch of missiles from Gaza towards Israel, allegedly at the hands of Palestinian armed groups with “hundreds of rockets and mortar shells” that “killed at least four civilians and injured more than a hundred”, between 4 and on May 6, 2019.

About a month ago when the high court confirmed that it does have jurisdiction to judge the case, its ruling was strongly rejected by the Government of Israel and its ally, the United States.

“When the ICC investigates Israel for false war crimes, it is pure anti-Semitism,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time.

Prosecutor Bensouda will be replaced in office by British Karim Khan from June 16, but the investigation is expected to continue.

“My office will adopt the same principled, non-partisan approach that it has adopted in all situations in which its jurisdiction is exercised,” the Gambian-born lawyer said Wednesday.

“A long-awaited step”

The Palestinian Authority (PNA) welcomed the ICC announcement, noting that it is “a long-awaited step that serves Palestine’s tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable pillars of the peace that the people Palestinian seeks and deserves, “the ANP’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Furthermore, the Palestinian authorities called for the investigation to be carried out urgently and concluded quickly, as “The crimes committed by officials of the occupying power (Israel) against the Palestinian people are continuous, systematic and widespread.”

They added that they are willing to “cooperate and provide all assistance to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Court” during the investigations.

With Reuters and EFE