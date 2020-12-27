The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its best Test team of this decade. Indian captain Virat Kohli has been selected by the ICC as the captain of his Test team of this decade. Apart from Kohli, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also got a place in this ICC Test team.

Opening to David Warner and Alister Cook

The International Cricket Council has appointed former England captain Alastair Cook and Australia’s explosive batsman David Warner in their best Test team of the decade. Apart from this, the ICC has selected New Zealand captain Ken Williamson for number three.

The ICC has selected India’s Virat Kohli at number four, Australian legend Steve Smith at number five and former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara at number six. Sangakkara will play the role of wicketkeeper in this team. Apart from this, the ICC has replaced the current all-rounder Ben Stokes at number seven.

R Ashwin is the only spinner in this ICC team. The responsibility of fast bowling is on Dale Steyn of South Africa, James Anderson of England and Steward Broad.

ICC Test Team of this decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Steward Broad and James Anderson.

