icarly aired its last chapter in 2012, but left a large number of fans who enjoyed its adventures for five years.

Although it may not seem like it, it has been more than a decade since this television show went off the air, and as you surely still miss it, it will return with a new season.

As you read, icarly will return with new chapters, but will have a great absence that will be replaced by a character LGBTQ.

According to information from Discussing Film, Paramount is already working on a new season of icarly which will be released through its service streaming, and as you can imagine, it will take up the story from a new point.

This time we will see the characters 10 years later, in a world where technology and even networks have evolved, so things will not be the same for the protagonists.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are confirmed to bring life back to Carly, Spencer and Freddyrespectively, but as far as we know, Jennette McCurdy will not be present to play Sam.

The trio that made us laugh so much will never meet again.

The reasons for this change were not revealed, but they showed that they will replace it with a new character that will give visibility to the community LGBTQ when declaring himself pansexual.

A new stage for iCarly

If you remember, the original series was focused on the famous webshow from Carly and Sam, but Discussing Film ensures that this time it will not be the center of the plot.

Although the series will continue to include the show, the central theme will focus on the problems that young adults often face, and you will surely be surprised when you see them.

Full details on the return of icarly They have not been revealed, but they will surely give more information in the coming months, including its final release date, agreed for sometime in 2021.

Do you think it will be as popular as the original?

