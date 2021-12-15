iCarly and Drake & Josh were series created by Dan Schneider for Paramount + Y Nickeloden. With six seasons, which began in 2007 and ended in 2012, the series starring Miranda Cosgrove, reboots a reboot several years later.

The new installment of icarly started as a way to recapture some of the nostalgia of the 2000s. As the show has evolved, it attracted new audiences as the cast grappled with more modern and adult issues. Despite this, the small reunion between the characters of Josh Y Carly will allow fans to relive nostalgia for Nickelodeon classics.

iCarly returned with a new season through Paramount Plus. Photo: Paramount Plus

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spiderman: no way home’: who is the most hated character in the franchise?

What character will Josh Peck play?

The return of Josh Peck was announced by People magazine, who will play Paul , an aggressive and ambitious manager of Carly Shay. On his appearance, the actor said: ‘Miranda is a very good friend, when they announced the new iCarly we talked about finding a funny role for me. Being on set after so many years feels like coming full circle and I loved working with Miranda. I am excited to be a part of what they are creating. “

Josh Peck in the iCarly reboot. Photo: Paramount +

When does the second season premiere?

While the new installment does not have a release date yet, you can see the full first season of the reboot with a subscription to the Paramount Plus platform.