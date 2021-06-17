The highly anticipated iCarly reboot arrives this Thursday, June 17, on Paramount +, as one of its star series to capture the attention of more users.

With the return of Miranda Cosgrove, now 28, Along with part of the original cast —with the exception of Jennette McCurdy—, to the fiction that brought them to fame, more than one fan wonders what the plot that Carly Shay and her friends will present now.

ICarly reboot intended for a larger audience

Jerry Trainor, who reprises his role as Spencer Shay in the iCarly reboot, mentioned to the Page Six portal that the Paramount series will present a more mature and focused plot for the public that grew up with them.

“We are going to follow that line, you know what I mean? Yes, there will be situations with adult content. When the trailer came out we were nervous, but you know that, as we are older we can see these issues, “said the 44-year-old actor.

In the same interview, Nathan Kress, who plays Freddie Benson, he added: “ This is a program for other audiences and not for children . That has been exciting for us – seeing where our characters are from a children’s show ten years after it ended. Everything will be in a very realistic way ”.

New characters in iCarly

The new iCarly series introduces two new cast members, Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett, who will play Millicent, Freddie’s sarcastic and social media savvy stepdaughter.