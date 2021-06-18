The reboot of ‘icarly‘exclusive to Paramount + premiered on June 17 on the platform. Many were looking forward to this continuation of the comedy series starring Miranda Cosgrove, about the life of a girl who has her own web series.

The series was very successful during its original broadcast and even nine years after its last episode, it has a huge following. It was because of this success that it was decided to launch this reboot, but sadly, it seems that fans of ‘icarly‘ on Latin America they will have to wait a little longer to see it.

iCarly forgot about Latin America

The fans of ‘icarly‘in this part of the American continent they were expectant for the premiere of the reboot on the platform, but when the expected day arrived, they found a great nothing. The reboot of ‘icarly’ not available in Paramount + Latin America

Before this revelation, several took their disappointment and took it to social networks where there were several tweets on the subject. Many even decided to turn to pirate websites to see the expected reboot of ‘icarly‘.

For its part, Paramount announced through its official twitter account that very soon more regions will be added where the reboot can be seen. Although they did not give an exact date, we may not have to wait long to see it here

Those are not all controversies

Meanwhile, fans of USA They also started tweeting about the reboot of icarly but for a totally different reason. They are tweeting in surprise because the leads come out swearing in these first few episodes.

With this it is clear that the reboot of icarly It is intended for the audience of the original. Considering the time that has passed, many of the original fans are already teenagers or even young adults. Sure thinking about this was that the producers decided to allow the protagonists to speak like that, like normal adult people.

Outside of that it did not come to Latin America and that some fans are surprised that Carly swear, the series is having a good reception. Many comments on twitter say that the first episodes are very funny and also touch on issues that many young people of the age of Carly have passed. Although they admit that the presence of Sam, the best friend of the protagonist.

