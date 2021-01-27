Reboots keep popping up. Weeks ago it was announced that iCarly would return to television with a new story, which would take back the life of Carly Shay. Fiction will not only see the return of Miranda Cosgrove, but also from part of the original cast.

TVLine reported that the new streaming platform Paramount +, which will replace CBS All Access, will seek to have a global reach, so it has decided to relive the story and give a new direction to the popular American sitcom.

ICarly’s reunion

After the announcement, and with fans excited to see Nickelodeon fiction again, Cosgrove posted a photo with his teammates Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. The image not only marks their reunion, but the beginning of the series’ pre-production. With a short “Get Ready”, ‘Spencer ‘shared the same image.

iCarly reboot Photo: @ mirandacosgrove / Instagram

What will we see in the iCarly reboot?

While the original series came to an end in 2012, this remake will not be a reboot with new actors, but will instead follow the lives of its now-adult leads. For the moment, There are no more details on iCarly’s return, or if Jennette McCurdy will play Sam again .

What was iCarly about?

The show follows a group of friends who create a web show as they grapple with the everyday troubles and adventures of adolescence. During its original release, iCarly became a pop culture staple and broke audience records among audiences of all ages.