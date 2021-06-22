The return of iCarly is now official. The title is now available in its new home: Paramount +, a platform that has already released the first three episodes of the series. However, fans have noticed certain differences between his reboot and the original Nickelodeon production.

In fact, it is no surprise that the project would bring news regarding its base story. But how different can it be? Faced with this question, Screenrant has presented a very specific breakdown, detailing those factors that have been adapted to the new requirements, whose main objective would be for its fans to continue to identify with the main characters, in one way or another.

Freddie: parenting example

If we go back to the initial version of iCarly, Freddie is a young technology lover. He takes care of the technical aspects of the show and lives with his overprotective mother. However, despite the fact that his mother is still very aware of him, this new version of the program shows us a Freddie who has gone through two failed marriages, with a failure in business and -in addition- has parental responsibility with his daughter adoptive. However, it shows his great sense of fatherhood.

Freddie Benson at iCarly. Photo: Paramount +

Carly has a new best friend

The friendship between Sam Puckett and Spencer Shay’s sister was an undeniable adventure for all those who enjoyed the original series. However, Jenette McCurdy made clear her decision to step aside when it comes to acting projects. In that sense, his absence from the show had been announced for a long time.

Therefore, Paramount decided to give Carly a new best friend: Harper, a young fashion enthusiast who works at Skybucks. However, her wild side comes to light in the first episodes of fiction, an attitude that – in the opinion of many – manages to replace the space left by the irreverent Puckett.

Miranda Cosgrove and Laci Mosley play Carly and Harper, respectively. Photo: Paramount +

Carly proves she doesn’t need a co-host

It was already clear that McCurdy’s departure was one of the most important casualties of the reboot, given that – in addition to being the best friend of the protagonist – she was the co-host of the fictional web program for teenagers. However, the producers did not want to put the character aside without a reason to justify his disappearance. Therefore, Carly and Freddie approach this question rather lightly, explaining that Sam is following his happiness with a motorcycle gang.

The fact that Sam is not physically there creates an opportunity to explore Shay at a time where friends are separated.

Sam’s absence pushes Carly into new directions on her own. Photo: Paramount +

Will Gibby return to iCarly?

For now, it is not known if there will be at least one cameo of Noah Munck, Gibby in fiction. However, everything indicates that there is a possibility that this happens.

In 2017, Munck appeared on The OYC podcast, where she explained that while she “appreciates” the show, she has a strange relationship to the portrayal of the character.

The 25-year-old actor explained that the way Gibby was often portrayed as the “punching bag” had a somewhat negative effect on his interactions with fans. Still he mentioned: “Maybe one day I will have a better relationship with him, and who knows, I’ll be back.”