From the nostalgic end of the hit iCarly series In 2012, it was announced at the end of 2020 that the Nickelodeon show will have a continuation and will again star by Miranda Cosgrove.

Given the long wait, finally the streaming service Paramount Plus He shared a message on Twitter in which he indicated that filming for the show officially began last Thursday, March 18. In addition, he also published a photograph in which the main characters of the fiction appear.

Cast of the iCarly revival. Photo: Paramount Plus

The online platform added that the series will have a total of 13 episodes and the story will take place a few years later from the end of the sixth and last installment. Also, they will return to the program known faces such as Spencer and Freddie, played respectively by Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress.

However, new characters will also appear such as Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett). The first will be Carly’s new roommate and the second is a social media connoisseur who will play Freddie’s stepsister.

According to the medium, in this installment, Carly shay He will be around 20 years old and will have to face various problems of youth. However, the protagonist will be in charge of solving them together with her faithful companions and family.

What is Nickelodeon’s iCarly about?

Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Jennette McCurdy, the show follows a group of friends who create a web show as they grapple with everyday teenage problems and adventures.

During its original release, iCarly became a pop culture staple and broke audience records among audiences of all ages.