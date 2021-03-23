He became a father again. The actor Nathan Kress, famous for his role in the series iCarly, announced the birth of his second daughter through his official Instagram account.

The baby named Evie, the result of the marriage of the 28-year-old actor and the actress London elise moore, came to the world on March 20, as confirmed by the Nickelodeon interpreter himself.

He dedicated an emotional message to her and an extract from the song “Wanderer’s Lullaby” by Adriana Figueroa. “You are the dawn of a new day that is breaking, a masterpiece still in process, blue in an ocean of gray”, begins the description of the photo on Instagram.

And so 3 became 4. Evie Elise Kress, born 3/20/21 at 5.31 pm, 6 pounds, 4 ounces of light and life. My wife is superhuman and very well. My children are the biggest little gifts on the planet, and I still can’t seem to stop crying, ”he concluded.

For their part, the actor’s partner expressed their love for the little girl. “You are God’s promise of life to us. You are a daughter of hope. We love you deeply, “wrote the actress.

Nathan Kress and London Elise Moore they got married on November 15, 2015 after four months of dating. Two years later, their first daughter Rosie, 3, was born.

