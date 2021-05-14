If you are one of those who enjoyed the occurrences of Carly Shay and Sam Puckett On iCarly, there is new news surrounding the fiction that Nickelodeon released in 2007.

At the end of 2020, TVLine announced that the new streaming platform Paramount +, in its quest for global reach, decided to revive the story and give the popular American sitcom a new direction.

ICarly’s first meeting

Photo: @ mirandacosgrove / Instagram

After the announcement, and with fans excited to see Nickelodeon fiction again, Miranda Cosgrove posted a photo with her colleagues Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. The image not only marked their reunion, but the start of pre-production for the series.

ICarly Release Date on Paramount +

Miranda Cosgrove will bring Carly back to life. Photo: Paramount +

Through his social networks, Cosgrove shared the details of his 28th birthday, where beyond celebrating it on the recording set of the series, he shared with his fans the long-awaited release date of the iCarly reboot. The appointment is next June 17.

What will we see in the iCarly reboot?

The 13-episode season begins nearly 10 years after the Nickelodeon show ended, and will follow Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends through their jobs, love, and family.

The production announced that the fiction will feature new characters played by Laci Mosley, such as Carly’s roommate and best friend, Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett, as Freddie’s sarcastic and knowledgeable stepdaughter, Millicent.