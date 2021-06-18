Without a doubt, one of the most popular children’s television shows of 2007 was Nickelodeon’s iCarly. Eight years after its end, Paramount + released its sequel to the liking of nostalgic fans.

With the return of Miranda Cosgrove, now 28, and part of the official cast – with the exception of Jennette McCurdy – to the fiction that led them to fame, more than one follower wonders what the new plot will be, its release schedule and more.

What days will iCarly’s reboot be seen on Paramount +?

Following its launch on Thursday, June 17, the iCarly reboot will present a new installment on Paramount + every Thursday from 12:00 pm. There will be 13 episodes in total .

Trailer of Carly in Paramount Plus

What is iCarly’s reboot on Paramount Plus about?

The program will take back the life of Carly shay almost 10 years after the end of the show broadcast by Nickelodeon. The protagonist, who is now older, will have new adventures in her day to day as an influencer with her friends and family, with the exception of the character of Sam, who will not be part of the new episodes.

New characters in iCarly 2021

The iCarly reboot introduces two new cast members: Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett, who will play Millicent, Freddie’s sarcastic and social media savvy stepdaughter.

How and where to watch iCarly 2021 online?

You can watch the new iCarly season for free on Paramount Plus, as the streaming service has a seven-day free trial when you sign up. To subscribe to the streaming service, go to: https://www.paramountplus.com/pe/. The price of Paramount Plus in Peru It has a monthly cost of 14.90 soles.