“We anesthesiologists and resuscitators also deal with pain therapy because our training allows us to deal with the complex issue of pain, which represents a real discipline in its own right”. This was said by Alessia Violini, head of the Pain Palliative Care cultural area of ​​Siaarti and head of Pain Therapies coordination of the Autonomous Province of Trento, on the sidelines of ICare 2023, the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Therapy intensive (Siaarti), taking place from 26 to 28 October at the La Nuvola conference center in Rome and in which approximately 4 thousand anesthetists participate.