“The prognosis is very different from patient to patient after intensive care but in the last 30 years there has been a clear reduction in mortality”. This was stated by Nicola Latronico, professor of Anesthesia and director of the Emergency Area Department of the Brescia hospital. , on the sidelines of ICare 2023, the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), taking place from 26 to 28 October at the La Nuvola conference center in Rome and in which around 4 thousand anesthetists will participate.