“Technology increasingly helps in the phenotyping of treatments, allowing us to be specific in treating the conditions of each patient.” This was said by Andrea Cortegiani, head of the Siaarti Scientific Committee and professor of Anesthesiology at the University of Palermo, on the sidelines of ICare 2023, the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), taking place since 26 to 28 October at the La Nuvola conference center in Rome and in which around 4 thousand anesthetists will participate.