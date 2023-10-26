“We are facing the future: this means high-tech hospitals and very precise and punctual interventions”. Roberto Balagna, head of the cultural area of ​​Critical Emergency Medicine and head of Anesthesia and Resuscitation at the Le Molinette hospital in Turin, said this on the sidelines of ICare 2023, the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), taking place from 26 to 28 October at the La Nuvola conference center in Rome and in which around 4 thousand anesthetists will participate.