“In situations of maxi-emergency, i.e. where demand significantly exceeds resources. On these occasions, it is important to do triage.” This was said by Roberto Balagna, cultural area manager for Critical Emergency Medicine at Siaarti and head of Anesthesia and Resuscitation at the Le Molinette hospital in Turin, on the sidelines of ICare 2023, the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and intensive care (Siaarti), taking place from 26 to 28 October at the La Nuvola conference center in Rome and in which approximately 4 thousand anesthetists participate.