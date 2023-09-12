The meeting between the two namesakes revealed on social media

Ivana Andrés and Ivana Icardi solved the Spanish government’s mistake with a nice meeting. Mauro Icardi’s sister had in fact been mistakenly included in the list of Spanish footballers who won the world title. Ivana, an influencer, was surprised and joked about what happened, asking to receive the medal for sporting merits which clearly belonged to her namesake. No sooner said than done.

The captain of the Spanish national team and the former “Supervivientes” contestant then met to get to know each other. “These photos make more sense together,” wrote Icardi’s sister on social media, posing with the defender and using the viral meme of the two Spiderman pointing at each other. “The Medal of Merit for Good Humor and Congeniality would be perfect for you. Thank you for the time we spent. It was a pleasure to meet you. Life, with humor, is much more life”, replied the footballer. See also F1 | Hungaroring, Free Practice 1: Russell checks out among the red flags

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

September 12 – 10.23am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Icardis #sister #meets #real #world #champion #Medal #sympathy