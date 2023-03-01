Icardi, the photo on the bed of Wanda Nara: “Everyone puts ‘like’, but I’m the one who takes the photo”

Mauro Icardi post a super sexy photo of Wanda Nara in bed in his social stories. And the text (in Spanish) is a clear and strong message to sailors: “Everyone likes, but I’m the one who takes the photo”. Galatasaray striker (excellent season so far with 9 goals and 6 assists in 12 games: and at the end of the season he could return to PSG who loaned him to the Turkish club, even if some market rumors these days speak of a possible Milan hypothesis…) and the Argentinian showgirl-entrepreneur are more united than ever.

Icardi to Wanda Nara: “I love you and will love you for life my beautiful queen!”

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi celebrate 10 years and, in another story, the former Inter captain publishes a photo together and writes: “She, my wife, my only love, the queen of the kingdom of my life, the mother of my daughters. I love you: 10 years of love in which we had to face millions of beautiful things, others less beautiful. We fought against envy, against bad vibes, insults, the many “clowns” who wanted to get on this train that only we know how much it cost. Only we know how much we gave of ourselves to be who we are today. I love you and I will love you for all my life my beautiful queen!”.





In recent days it was Wanda Nara who spoke of their love in an interview with Francesca Fagnani’s Beasts: “He’s my husband and we’ll be, I think, a family for life,” she said. And again: “Yes, we’re together. I don’t know if we’ve gotten back together. We’ve always been a family, obviously I’ve been with Mauro for almost ten years. He’s 29, so practically all of his life with me”. Francesca Fagnani: “So for this weekend can we say that you are still together?” Wanda Nara, laughing, replies without hesitation: “Hopefully for life! Not just for this weekend”.

