Hojlund deceives the Red Devils with a brace, but Galatasaray comes out on top. Wahi scores and brings down Arteta, Mathys Tel decides for the Bavarians. PSV catches Sevilla at the last second: 2-2

Salvatore Malfitano

Englishmen on the cover, on this Tuesday of the Champions League, but for the demerits. Manchester United collapses sensationally at Old Trafford against Galatasaray, on an evening characterized by former Inter players: another very negative performance for Onana, with Icardi deciding the match in his own way after missing a penalty kick shortly before. Only bad news for Arsenal, who lose the comeback match against Lens and also Saka due to injury. Bayern Munich struggles a lot against Copenhagen, but led by veteran Muller wins the three points after going behind in the score. Draw for Sevilla, which was reached at the last minute by PSV with time practically up.

Man United-Galatasaray 2-3 — It is the Red Devils, as expected, who play the game. In the 17th minute the English took the lead with Hojlund, making his debut as a starter in the Champions League: Rashford started in a regular position, his cross only had to be headed into the net by the former Atalanta player. Six minutes and the balance is restored with the most classic of revenge goals. Zaha plays with Dalot, defends the ball in the area and his crushed shot mocks Onana, probably out of position. After having a goal disallowed for offside, Hojlund also scores a brace: he recovers the ball in the midfield, the defense can't hold him and one-on-one with Muslera he mocks him with a soft touch in the 67th minute. However, Galatasaray equalizes again: Icardi works the ball well which reaches Akturkoglu, who controls the run and the square where Onana cannot reach (71′). The goalkeeper is still a negative protagonist and indirectly risks deciding the match. Bad pass for Casemiro, Mertens anticipates him and enters the area, the midfielder fouls the Belgian: penalty and second yellow. Icardi appears from the spot, but sensationally puts it wide in the 78th minute. The Argentine immediately makes up for it: a header from Sanchez from the defense cuts United in two, Amrabat is too far back and keeps the attacker in the game, who in front of Onana – still approximate – hits him with a spike ( 81′).

Copenhagen-Bayern Munich 1-2 — The game was mostly played with just one goal, but the only danger created by Bayern was reduced to a slightly high shot from Kimmich. So in the second half, on the restart the Danes surprisingly broke the deadlock: Claesson’s attempt was blocked, Lerager did well to coordinate and beat Ulreich in the 55th minute. Musiala’s class puts the match back on its feet in the 67th minute, with the player dribbling to the limit and finding the corner to the goalkeeper’s left. Muller’s entry brings about the turnaround: Kane heads the ball, the German enters the area, defends the ball and serves Tel who places it under the crossbar (83′).

lens-arsenal 2-1 — The key to the race is all in the errors in the setup phase. Thus the two goals of the first half were born: in the 14th minute Saka intercepted a bloody back pass, served Gabriel Jesus who struck Samba. Eleven minutes later the Gunners missed the exit, Wahi's flying pass for Thomasson who delightfully opened the plate and equalised. Arteta loses Saka just before half-time, but Arsenal remain very dangerous even after returning from the changing rooms: excellent opportunity at the feet of Trossard, with Danso risking an own goal on the rebound (50′). Tomiyasu has the ball to make it 1-2 and wastes it by finishing in the center of the goal, shortly after Lens comes back: Frankowski breaks through on the right, the back ball is perfect for Wahi who first turns it to the far post in the 69th minute.

psv-sevilla 2-2 — After a rather serene first half, where the only opportunities were a shot from Ocampos that was just over and a headed goal disallowed by Ramalho, the second half was at a frenetic pace. Lang tries both from distance and attempting an imprecise dive at the goalkeeper, Pedrosa also having a goal taken away due to a hand control which sends him to kick. The most important chance falls at the feet of En-Nesyri, who flies into the open field but his shot ends up against the crossbar. From hell to heaven in a few moments for Gudelj, who first risks an own goal by deflecting a cross from Lang which ends up on the post, then finds the net with a remarkable acrobatics in the center of the area on the edge of Sergio Ramos (67′). The Spaniard himself commits a penalty foul (not too clear in reality), Orsato opts for the assignment and Irrati at the Var confirms: the great former De Jong makes no mistake from eleven meters for the 1-1 (85′). However, the advantage lasts only long enough to take the kick-off, because as the action develops En-Nesyri stands out in the area after Juanlu's cross. The finishing line seems to be in sight for the Spaniards, but PSV finds the 2-2 with injury time expired thanks to Teze, who resolves a melee following the development of a free kick.