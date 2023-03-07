Icardi, his sister Ivana naked in the pool

“True luxury is being yourself,” writes Ivana Icardi in a social post (“El verdadero lujo es ser uno mismo”). Mario’s sister post a photo without veils in the swimming pool of a hotel in Marbella, where she spent a few days relaxing. “What a siren”, writes one of his fans. “This photo is heart attack” comment another follower.

The Italian public knows the sister of the Argentine striker under Galatasaray (but on loan from PSG which could bring him back to France at the end of the season) for having also been a competitor of Big Brother in the past (in one of the editions conducted by Barbara d’Urso). Ivana Icardi has been single for a few months after the end of the story with the actor Hugo Sierra, with whom she had her daughter Giorgia a year ago.

