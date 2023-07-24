The white smoke has finally arrived. Mauro Icardi joins Galatasaray on a permanent basis. PSG and the Turkish club have reached an agreement on 10 million, while the former Nerazzurri striker will sign a three-year contract with the Bosphorus club.

Icardi therefore returns to the Gala where he spent the last season scoring 22 goals in 24 league appearances. Then, after the loan, the return to Paris but with a general agreement with the Turks for a permanent return. Everything seemed done and instead the health conditions of his wife-agent Wanda Nara, who was hospitalized urgently, prompted Maurito to block everything in order to return to Argentina and stay close to his wife. Now instead the acceleration that led the attacker to close the agreement with Galatasaray and to leave Paris forever.