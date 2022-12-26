Icardi-Floppy Tesouro, gossip!

Mauro Icardi and Floppy Tesouro? In Argentina the gossip on the attacker’s Galatasaray and the model-influencer (real name Florence) after the two, together with other mutual friends, spent an evening in a well-known club in Buenos Aires with a group photo posted on social networks. Maurito immediately started following Floppy Tesouro on Instagram (she hasn’t returned the “follow” yet). The former Inter captain also liked a photo of Floppy in a bathing suit. And the gossip exploded.



Icardi, Floppy Tesouro on gossip: “Mauro attractive but…”

And back to the bomb: what is there between Icardi and Floppy Tesouro? She cools the gossip: “I understand that being single generates these things, but it was just a photo with friends!”, his words in an interview for the TV program A la tarde. “We met at Tequila, we shared the same table because we have friends in common, Mauro is a very attractive person but I want to stay out of certain situations. He is in full separation, I prefer to stay out of them”.







Icardi, Floppy Tesouro on Wanda Nara: “a great woman and a great mother”

The reporter asked a thought on the situation between Icardi and Wanda and Nara, Floppy Tesouro underlined: “I am very respectful as a woman and as a mother. I prefer to avoid the subject so that it is not misunderstood.” The influencer explains that he admires Wanda Nara: “I think Wanda is a great woman and a great mother. We have a mutual friend, Kenny Palacios.”

Who is Floppy Tesouro, the gossip model on Mauro Icardi

Floppy Tesouro is an Argentinian model and influencer. Popular on tv for participating in the local version of the Big Brother (Gran Hermano). The reality show has grown in popularity. Without forgetting that she was also the protagonist at Dancing with the Argentine Stars (Bailando por un sueno). Floppy Tesouro was married to Rodrigo Fernandez Prieto, an Argentine businessman, with whom she had a daughter, Moorea, who is now six years old. And now these gossip about Icardi which, however, have been cooled by the person concerned.

Subscribe to the newsletter

